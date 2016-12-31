Denver Broncos draft watch: Clemson TE Jordan Leggett

The Denver Broncos will be monitoring some of the top talent in the CFB playoff, and Clemson TE Jordan Leggett could be of particular interest…

The Denver Broncos are certainly lacking on the offensive side of the ball, and one position that is in dire need of clarity is the tight end position. In consecutive years, the Broncos have made trades prior to the NFL’s annual trade deadline to acquire help at the tight end position.

In 2015, it came in the form of veteran Vernon Davis, who was essentially acquired for nothing from the 49ers. In 2016, the Broncos paid a decent price to the New England Patriots for young tight end A.J. Derby, who appears to have a future in this league.

Perhaps it’s just the number of injuries the Broncos have sustained at the position over the last two seasons, but the tight end position is an area you’d like to see them solidify, certainly, and a couple of players in the CFB Playoff could be of particular interest.

Here, we’re looking at Clemson tight end Jordan Leggett, who has excellent size at 6-6, 260 pounds, and ability after the catch (over 16 yards per reception this season) with seven touchdown catches heading into postseason play.

Leggett has been a great outlet for DeShaun Watson and the Clemson passing attack, and though he’s not as good a blocker as he is a receiver, he has the ability with his excellent size to be a major mismatch in the passing game.

The Broncos are seeking a player that can help move the chains consistently offensively, and whether that will come in the form of A.J. Derby, Jeff Heuerman, Virgil Green, or Henry Krieger-Coble remains to be seen.

The potential is there for Leggett to be a dynamic playmaker early on at the next level. He’s got great athleticism for a player of his size, and can line up both in-line or as a receiver.

The Broncos lacked in the ‘difference maker’ department offensively, so it’s worth monitoring players like Leggett and how they progress through the draft process.

