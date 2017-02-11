Denver Broncos: Keep or Let Go of Jordan Norwood?

In the first of my free agency series, I take a look at Denver Broncos wide out Jordan Norwood and decide if the Broncos should keep him or let him walk in free agency.

NFL Free Agency begins roughly a month from now. It is perhaps one of the more interesting time for all 32 NFL teams.

For the Denver Broncos, the corps of the team is all locked up for at least one more year.

But that does not mean that we will not see anything huge happen as far as trades go.

For now, we will focus on the free agents on the Denver Broncos in this series. I will be looking at the 25 players that are in some form or another a free agent.

The first set of articles will focus on the unrestricted free agents.

For those that are unfamiliar, unrestricted free agents are allowed to entertain and sign with any team that they choose given their previous team releases them or does not renew their contract.

The first player for the Denver Broncos that I will be focusing on is Jordan Norwood.

We all know him as the Oreo loving guy who set a Super Bowl record for longest punt return on the big stage.

Last offseason, Norwood signed a one year deal to return to the Broncos.

However, he under-performed in 2016, becoming known for his muffed punts than anything.

He was set to become the primary slot receiver for the Denver Broncos during this season.

But he only recorded 232 yards on 21 receptions. He did record a receiving touchdown.

As far as his punt returning, he ended up becoming so unreliable back there, that Denver decided to have Kalif Raymond fielding the punts towards the end of the year.

To make matters worse, Jordan Norwood is not getting any younger. He will be 31 in September and he’s had issues sticking with one team.

With Raymond in the wings, and the Broncos having a solid option in Jordan Taylor, I do not see the Broncos bringing back the Super Bowl record returner.

Jordan Norwood: Let Go

More from Predominantly Orange

This article originally appeared on