Denver Broncos Refuse Help to Oakland Raiders

The Oakland Raiders now have to win the AFC West against the Denver Broncos in Denver.

The Oakland Raiders would have won the AFC West had the Denver Broncos beat the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night. But you knew that team would do the Raiders no such favor. They had a chance to stay in the playoff picture themselves and still didn’t put up a fight.

They gave up 33 points to the the Kansas City Chiefs offense.

Has QB Alex Smith ever put up 30 points in a game in his career? lol

It doesn’t matter!

The Broncos just did not want to the Raiders to have a 1st-round bye and a home playoff game. The Chiefs now have an easy win at San Diego to finish the season 12-4. The Raiders have to finish the season 13-3 in order to win the AFC West with the Chiefs owning the tiebreaker.

They now have to beat a Broncos team that’s angry about getting eliminated from the playoffs. And they’re trying to do this with Matt McGloin, not Derek Carr at QB. If you’re a Raiders fan, don’t expect to see the same team the Chiefs just beat.

This is not to say the Raiders can’t beat the Broncos as is because they can’t stop the run. But here we go again with high drama in the last game of the 2016 NFL season in true AFC West fashion. Get your popcorn ready, Broncos and Raiders fans.

Even though the Broncos are out of the playoffs now, they’re still playing for something. The want to ruin the Raiders chances of getting that coveted 1st-round playoff bye and home game. This is a HUGE game for the Raiders against a team with nothing to lose.

Scary, isn’t it?

