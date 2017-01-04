Denver has Assigned Beasley and Hernangomez to the D-League

It apparent that Denver Nuggets’ rookie Malik Beasley will be heading back to the D-League, only this time he’ll be joined by Juancho Henangomez.

Denver Nuggets General Manager and Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly, made an announcement earlier today that will affect the Nuggets’ roster. Connelly stated that rookies Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez assigned to the Sioux Falls Skyforce, of the NBA D-League.

This will be Beasley’s second stint with the Skyforce, appearing in only two games in the D-League. In his time there, he averaged 18.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. However, this will be Hernangomez’ first stint with Sioux Falls, and his first time being away from the team for any extended period of time.

Moves like this are certainly intriguing considering head coach Mike Malone’s comments about his veterans last night. That combined with the timing with the latest trade rumors around the league, and it’s hard not to get excited about other potential moves. However, it’s best to not get too ahead of ourselves and have faith that the franchise knows what they’re doing.

It’s currently unknown just how long the two are likely to be away from the team, but be sure to stay tuned to Nugg Love for any new information.

