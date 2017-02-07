Denver is Learning how to Overcome Adversity

Denver has dealt with adversity in a good way so far.

The Denver Nuggets are in a surprising position. They sit in the 8th seed currently despite many highs and lows from the year.

They have actually had many distractions that would derail most teams, even the good playoff teams. That hasn’t stopped the Nuggets from continuing to compete. It really is admirable to see this team fight through adversity after adversity.

They could have easily thrown in the towel at this point, but they continue to stay poised for final playoff spot. They are also learning from losses and winning more often after a bad loss.

The Nuggets are providing a nice uplifting tone to the city of Denver after a disappointing season from the Denver Broncos. The Broncos, who reign as king in the Mile High, may soon have some competition for the best sports team in Denver if they do not make some changes.

The Nuggets are on the rise and they are learning how to overcome adversity.

This isn’t just any adversity either, this is the kind that makes or breaks a team.

Potential locker room dysfunction earlier this year

The Denver Nuggets have still seen their fair share of hiccups.

After a crucial loss to the Sacramento Kings earlier this year, Coach Michael Malone made comments referring to Denver’s lack of leadership.

One player in particular, Danilo Gallinari, did not take kindly to these remarks and disagreed with his head coach.

Normally when one of the best players on the team and the head coach aren’t seeing eye to eye, it means trouble.

However, the team eventually got back on course after a much needed trip overseas which seemed to fix the team chemistry.

Now, the Nuggets seem as if they have put this incident behind them and have their sights set for the playoffs.

Trade rumors have not been distracting them

The Nuggets have been the talk of trades since the season began.

From fans making up wild rumors, to Nurkic seeming frustrated with his name being thrown around, to the recent Mudiay and Chandler rumors, they have not let that distract them from their main goal. Make the post season.

People were concerned last week with Chandler being reportedly frustrated with his current role, which Malone quickly dismissed when asked about it, but he still came out and had solid performances against Milwaukee and more recently, Dallas.

Malone denied the Mudiay rumors as well, but the Nuggets seem more focused than they have been in the last two seasons.

They are clearly determined to make the playoffs and they are not letting trade talk get in the way.

This is a welcome sign from this young Nuggets squad.

