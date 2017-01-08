Denver Nuggets Appear to be Very Active in Trade Talks

Per ESPN’s Marc Stein, the Denver Nuggets are actively shopping Jusuf Nurkic along with Danilo Gallinari, Kenneth Faried and Wilson Chandler.

As we get closer to the NBA trade-deadline, it’s to be expected to hear some rumors circling a few teams… the Denver Nuggets are one of those teams. Since ESPN’s Marc Stein broke reports that the Nuggets are actively shopping key players on their roster. Mentioned players include: Kenneth Faried, Wilson Chandler, Jusuf Nurkic and Danilo Gallinari.

According to Stein, as well as many other reports around the league, the Nuggets’ are very active in their talks. At this point, it would be a surprise if the Nuggets don’t move some of the players listed before the deadline. That’s purely from an outside perspective, but things really do appear as if a big move is about to happen. Especially considering Nurkic’s comments after Saturday night’s loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

When how is reacting to his name appearing on the trading block, Nurkic had this to say, “I have no comment about that. All I can say is all I can control is what I can control. If it’s going to happen, it’s going to be best for me. So at the end of the day, I’m here to play basketball in the NBA. If not happen here, it will happen somewhere else.” He later continued, “If it’s going to happen, I’m ready. If not, then me and my agent are going to figure it out.”

Rumors like these tend to determine the overall direction of a franchise, and right now it’s unknown if the Nuggets will be looking to add assets for the future, or for an immediate run. Either way, it should be an interesting upcoming weeks for the Denver Nuggets franchise.

