Denver Nuggets Mount a Late comeback, but Lose in Atlanta 117-106

The Denver Nuggets brought the lead to 4 points late in the fourth, but could not do enough in their loss against the Hawks Wednesday night

Déjà vu. That is a valid description of tonight’s Denver Nuggets game against the Atlanta Hawks. Last time these two teams played, the Nuggets lost to Hawks in a barn-burner. After leading 108-100 with a little over a minute to go, Denver ended up losing to the Hawks 109-108.

And this game was no different. With Emmanuel Mudiay still out with a back injury, and Danilo Gallinari out with a groin injury, the Nuggets looked to get revenge against the 30-22 Hawks. With Will Barton coming off a hot game Monday, the Nuggets tried to extend their winning streak.

Unfortunately this is not how the game panned out, as the Nuggets never took the lead for all 48 minutes…

Let’s break down this game further to see how the Nuggets played in Atlanta:

Offensive Takeaways

The game started off hot for the Hawks. The Nuggets offense was creating opportunities, but they were not finishing. And sloppy defense allowed the Hawks to score with ease. The one bright spot early was Wilson Chandler, who started the game off pretty hot offensively. Denver’s ball movement led to multiple opportunities for Chandler, and he seized them. And with Gallinari out for the night, Chandler led the Nuggets in scoring with 24 points, to go along with 8 rebounds and 2 assists.

Nikola Jokic had some trouble defensively against Dwight Howard, but was dominant early on the offensive end of the floor. Jokic’s lanky arms give him a great advantage on the boards, and that compared with his soft touch around the rim are deadly characteristics for an NBA Center.

Unfortunately, the good offensive play did not amount to enough points, as the Nuggets shot 20/49 from the field in the first half. The finished the half trailing the hawks 72 – 55. That was mostly due to the Nuggets 6/22 shooting from 3pt-range and 8 turnovers (to the Hawks 1 TO in the half).

The Nuggets offense was a little lethargic in the first, but the second half was a different story. Ball movement was the name of the game, as the nuggets went on a streak to bring the Hawks lead down to 9 points.

This was partly thanks to Will Barton, who came alive offensively in the second half. He was a little off in the first, but ended with 17 points and 7 assists. Barton’s ability to create offense was greatly needed tonight with Gallinari on the bench. His dribble moves are getting cleaner, leading to more buckets and less turnovers.

Darrell Arthur is one of the best kept secrets in the NBA, and that was on display tonight. Although he has been injured, he shoots 48% from the field and a career high 50% from 3pt range this season. This was on full display tonight as he shot 2/4 from 3 tonight. And that doesn’t even consider his solid defense. Arthur’s confident shooting resulted in 10 point, 4 rebounds, and an assist in only 20 minutes.

The offense was okay, but it is only half of the story. Let’s take a look at how the Nuggets defense fared in this game:

Defensive Takeaways

Early defense for the Nuggets was weak. The Hawks as a team seemed to get buckets at will in the first half.

Dwight Howard’s power and athleticism was hard for Jokic to deal with. And Faried wasn’t much better, as he lacks the height. And Howard’s scoring wasn’t even the problem early, with only 5 points in the first half. Dwight was so big that it was hard for the Nuggets’ guards to get around him in screens. This led to multiple pick and roll plays for the hawks, and got them out to their early lead.

72 points in the first half were the most the Hawks have had in a half this season, and the Nuggets defense was mostly to blame.

There was also a scary moment in the 2nd quarter when Kenneth Faried went down with an injury. It looked like he was stepped on, and had to be helped to the locker room. He suffered a sprained right ankle and did not return. Darrel Arthur may become crucial if the Nuggets are without Faried for any extended period of time.

The Nuggets defense woke up after half, helping to bring the lead down. They decreased their turnovers to only 2, while the Hawks had 9 in the second half. This helped Denver get back in the game late, bringing the lead to only 4 with 3 minutes left. Unfortunately, the Hawks offensive players were too hot late, and kept their lead to win the game.

Atlanta Hawks Team Grade: B+

Dennis Schroeder was very efficient off the pick and roll tonight. He is really starting to gel with his big men combo of Millsap and Howard. Schroeder used his speed to beat Nuggets defenders to the hoop, and his court vision to find open teammates. Finishing with 24 points, 10 assists, and 5 rebounds, Dennis Schroeder is becoming a solid PG in this league.

And of course, Paul Millsap was as killer as ever. He isn’t flashy, but shows extreme fundamentals and a soft shooting stroke. He ended with 23 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Tim Hardaway Jr. and Kent Bazemore were also great for the Hawks tonight. They provide tons of athleticism and although they are sometimes streaky shooters, they were locked-in tonight.

The Hawks had 4/5 starters in double digits at the half, and outscored the Nuggets starters 56-27. That stat alone makes this game seem like a blowout. But that wasn’t the case, as the Nuggets got back in this one. The Hawks late game struggles are the reason for only a B+ grade.

Denver Nuggets Team Grade: B

This one seemed out of reach early, but the Nuggets proved they are willing to fight themselves back into games. Now if they can start to form a late game team identity (and make some clutch shots), they will start to win more close games.

Jamal Murray looked good running the point. He continues to gain confidence, and may end up being the future point guard in Denver. He had a couple impressive drives through the lane.

Jokic didn’t seem quite himself tonight. Maybe it was all the injuries to starters, or the young athleticism of the Hawks, but Jokic was mostly stifled. He still ended with18 points and 15 rebounds, but with only 3 assists he wasn’t quite the team catalyst that has become common for him.

Still, Denver’s ball movement has been greatly improved since Jokic and Gary Harris returned to the starting lineup. And that was definitely noticeable tonight.

The Nuggets get a B grade mainly for their late game effort, especially while missing so many key players. Denver is improving, but needs to find a way to win games that become so close in the final minutes.

After this loss, Denver stays in the 8 seed, but drops to only a half-game ahead of Portland.

Jokic and the Nuggets will need a big win against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Friday to keep their playoff chances alive.

And as always…Go Nuggets.

