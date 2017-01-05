36.5 F
Deputy: Man stole work tools, then accidentally called boss

By FOX News -
FAIRMONT, W.Va. –  Authorities say a man stole tools from his workplace at an auto repair shop and then accidentally called his boss as he tried to sell them.

Citing an arrest report, the Times West Virginian (http://bit.ly/2hWxGir ) says the owner of the repair shop in the community of Millersville told deputies that one of his employees recently called him about tools he was selling. The owner said the employee immediately hung up after he realized who he had called.

Deputies say they recovered the stolen tools after they obtained a warrant to search the vehicle and home of the worker, identified as 37-year-old Shawn Nelson Furner of Fairmont.

Furner is charged with felony breaking and entering, as well as conspiracy to commit a felony.

It is unclear whether Furner has an attorney.

