Derani earns pole for 6-hour IMSA race at Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) Brazilian driver Pipo Derani earned the pole for the six-hour race at Watkins Glen International, the first for Nissan’s Daytona Prototype international car in the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

Driving the No. 2 Tequila Patr�n ESM entry in the 15-minute qualifying session, Derani turned a best lap of 1 minute, 34.405 seconds around the 3.4-mile circuit. He edged Olivier Pla in the No. 52 entry by 0.162 seconds to secure the top starting spot in Sunday’s race.

