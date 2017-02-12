Derek Brunson mocks judges after controversial decision at UFC 208

Derek Brunson lost a close decision to Anderson Silva at UFC 208, and he was not a happy about it.

Almost immediately (literally before the next fight could even start) after losing a unanimous decision to UFC legend Anderson Silva, Brunson took to Facebook to express his displeasure.

Brunson ended the fight with a 118-54 advantage in strikes landed and completed the only two takedowns of the bout. Despite that, Brunson lost on all three scorecards, including all three rounds on one.

A still upset Brunson let fans on Twitter know exactly why he lost, shortly after the Facebook post.

It’s good to see Brunson show a bit of humor after some questionable scorecards. But we are sure this isn’t the last we’ve heard from him on the topic.