The Oakland Raiders saw their Super Bowl hopes crushed a few weeks ago, when quarterback Derek Carr broke his leg, presumably ending his season. It was by far the most devastating injury of 2016 – one that broke the hearts of everyone in Raider Nation.

Carr knew the severity of the injury right away, shouting “it broke” several times immediately after the play was over. Other than some tweets, that’s as much as he had spoken out on it until Tuesday, when he addressed the injury during his weekly radio appearance.

“In hindsight, as soon as he grabbed me I (wish I) would’ve went down,” Carr told 95.7’s Greg Papa and Bonta Hill. “Nothing bad happened until I tried to fight for more, but that’s who I am. That’s in me. Those types of things are going to happen. It’s as violent a sport there is out there.

“I don’t want to say I would’ve done something different, but I obviously wish I did. Being in a boot and on crutches isn’t too fun. But I’m never going to stop fighting. That’s who I am, and that’s what got me here.”

Though he could tell the injury was bad right off the bat, the feeling he experienced was unlike any other.

“It’s a scary feeling,” Carr said. “I’ve rolled ankles and torn ligaments, but to have something break was an eerie feeling. Everything got silent, even with the buzz in a stadium. I couldn’t hear a thing. All I could focus on was, ‘this isn’t right.’ ”

Of course, Carr’s broken leg isn’t the only injury he suffered this season. Back in Week 13, he injured his finger. It was believed to be just a dislocation, but Carr revealed on Tuesday that it was more than that.

“There was a little fracture in it. There was,” Carr said during his weekly radio show on 95.7-FM. “There was a whole bunch going on with that thing, but I can bend it now. … So that’s good.”

Carr has already begun his recovery process from the leg injury. He’s in a boot and on crutches, like he said, which “isn’t too fun.” Watching his team lose in Week 17 and miss out on a first-round bye was even harder to accept.

He said “it ripped my heart out” as he was forced to watch the Raiders get dominated by the Broncos. The worst part for Carr was not being able to help his team despite preparing as if he were playing. He’ll have to get used to that feeling again with the Raiders taking on the Texans on Saturday.