Derek Carr sends heartfelt message to Raiders fans after crushing injury

The Oakland Raiders experienced the definition of a bittersweet victory on Saturday against the Colts. They came away with a win to further improve their chances at locking up a first-round bye, but they also lost their best player at the same time.

Derek Carr suffered a broken fibula in the game, effectively ending his season. The MVP candidate was in the midst of the best season of his young career, taking the Raiders to new heights.

His injury was the most crushing of the season, and not just for the Raiders – for all of the NFL. He sent this heartfelt message late Saturday night after receiving an outpour of love and support from fans and fellow players.

Carr vows to bounce back and be back on his feet “within no time,” assuring fans that he’s “not worried one bit” – and they shouldn’t be either. The Raiders have a great roster that’s built for the future, but their chances at a Super Bowl this season are now slim.