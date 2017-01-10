DeShaun Watson dazzles on the biggest stage again

Clemson Tigers quarterback DeShaun Watson was absolutely awesome in the Tigers’ victory over Alabama in the National Championship game…

Dabo Swinney has been adamant that DeShaun Watson is the best player in college football. It’s hard to argue that after he just put on one of the most gutty performances we’ve seen in college football in recent years.

The Alabama Crimson Tide were widely regarded as the best defense in college football, and some even argued that they have put on the best defensive performance of any unit in college football history. If this was indeed the best defense we’ve seen in college football’s storied history, Watson put on a performance for the ages, completing 36 of 56 passes with three touchdowns, no interceptions, and a rushing touchdown.

In fact, over the last two National Championship games — the biggest stage in college football — Watson has been downright remarkable against Nick Saban’s crew:

DeShaun Watson vs. Alabama, last two National Championship Games: 66/103 – 825 yards, 7 TD, 1 INT, 1 rushing TD#ALLIN — Sayre Bedinger (@SayreBedinger) January 10, 2017

The kind of heart Watson showed in this game was outstanding. It was clear that he was going to leave absolutely nothing on the field as Clemson overcame a 10-point deficit to beat Alabama and get a win after Alabama took a lead late in the fourth quarter.

Four angles of Deshaun Watson going helicopter on that hit https://t.co/eBCXRs256M — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 10, 2017

Watson promptly marched Clemson down the field with two minutes on the clock, and perfectly executed the two-minute offense, throwing his third touchdown pass of the game with just one second remaining.

There are plenty of DeShaun Watson detractors out there, but I’m not one of them. His performance on the game’s biggest stage has been remarkable to witness. He has the veteran presence of a seasoned player and he’s only a junior.

What we all saw in Monday night’s game is exactly what NFL teams should be looking for in a quarterback. Watson made a number of impressive throws against intense pressure all night from Alabama, and despite the way the Clemson offensive line played at times, he didn’t force the ball into coverage. He was constantly throwing receivers open, responding at crucial times against an elite defense that probably features future NFL starters at every position.

Watson wasn’t overwhelmed by the moment, and he pulled off one of the most exciting comebacks football fans will enjoy for a long time.

If I’m an NFL general manager picking in the top 10 and I need a quarterback, this is undoubtedly a guy I would go after. There are certainly aspects of his game that need work, but Watson proved against a defense littered with NFL prospects that he has the type of resolve you need in a franchise quarterback.

