Deshaun Watson sent flying like a helicopter after a brutal Alabama hit

Clemson was doing all it could to get back into the College Football Playoff championship game against Alabama on Monday night when Deshaun Watson got a first-hand reminder just how punishing the Tide defense can be.

Watson was scrambling on a 3rd-and-15 late in the third quarter and appeared to have daylight for a first down, but then Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster lined him up and sent him spinning through the air:

The biggest hit of the game? https://t.co/FtoLsCZNYR — ESPN (@espn) January 10, 2017

That’s about a 540-degree spin off a hard shot to the chin. Ouch.

To add insult to injury, Watson landed shy of the first down marker and the Tigers had to punt. Alabama scored a touchdown on the ensuing drive to go up 24-14.