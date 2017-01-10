Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson led his team to a national title victory on Monday night, sealing the Tigers’ first championship in 35 years with a touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow with one second remaining.

The Tigers knocked off Alabama 35–31 at Raymond James Stadium, with Watson starring down the stretch. Watson finished 36 of 56 with 420 passing yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. He also rushed for 43 yards and a touchdown.

The end of the game was wild and unpredictable, but four years ago Watson himself predicted he’d shine on the biggest stage.

On Jan. 7, 2013, Watson—then a high school junior—tweeted something absolutely prophetic.

Me. In a National Championship Game. I’m just waiting on that moment. — Deshaun Watson (@DeshaunWatson4) January 8, 2013

After Monday’s game, Watson can say that he made good on his promise to himself.

This article originally appeared on