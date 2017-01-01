Lions-Packers Both in Playoffs After Giants Eliminate Redskins.

The New York Giants took out the Washington Redskins this evening in a game with heavy Playoff ramifications. Washington is eliminated as a result of the 19-10 loss, falling to 8-7-1. The Giants (11-5) had a Wild Card berth already locked up, but this game was a must-win for the Redskins but Cousins was picked off with 1:08 left in the game. Thankfully for Lions fans, the result automatically puts Detroit in the Playoffs.

The Lions take the field at 8:30 tonight on NBC’s Sunday Night Football for an NFC North Showdown against the Green Bay Packers. Had the Redskins won, this would be a do-or-die game for a Postseason berth and NFC North title. Another way the Lions and Packers could clinch would be to tie, giving both a spot over the Redskins.

Both teams will tell you that Giants-Redskins game was the last of their worries, but when a Playoff trip is on the line, you can bet the players are scoreboard watching. Not only that, but the teams can be more cautious with players if they know they already are in the tournament. I’m not saying either coach will be resting their starting quarterbacks, but seeding isn’t as important as making the season outright.

Tonight’s game is still mega-important considering Detroit hasn’t won the division since 1993. So watch what happens tonight in what is potentially the second of three meetings between the Lions and Packers.

