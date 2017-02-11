Detroit Pistons go cold against San Antonio Spurs

The Detroit Pistons shoot just 39-92 (42%) from the field in a disappointing offensive display at home against the San Antonio Spurs.

It was even worse for the Detroit Pistons starters who combined to shoot 23-61 (37%) from the field. The Pistons tried to exploit the Andre Drummond vs Dewayne Dedmon matchup from the get go but it was the unheralded Dedmon who outworked and outplayed his counterpart.

It was a slow start for both teams who combined for just 12 points over the opening 7 minutes of the contest. The Pistons were somehow able to keep the deficit to single digits despite their shooting struggles for most of the first half.

It was however the final five minutes of the second quarter that enabled the Spurs to build an insurmountable lead. They were up by 6 and used a 21-6 run to close the half and send the lead to 19 at halftime.

It felt like a comfortable lead for the Spurs throughout the second half before the Pistons had an opportunity to bring the gap to single digits with a few minutes remaining late in the fourth but were unable to take advantage and the Spurs held on to win 103-92.

Superstar forward Kawhi Leonard led the way for the Spurs finishing with 32 points on 11-22 shooting. He hit numerous difficult shots, some of which while being fouled, and was the clear cut player of the game despite Dedmon’s strong performance.

While the Pistons are normally one of the league leaders in second chance points allowed per game with 9.9, the Spurs doubled that average and scored 20.

The Pistons hold onto the 8th spot in the East but both the Charlotte Hornets and the surging Miami Heat are closing in.

The Pistons now make the short trip to Toronto to try and get back on track against the Raptors.

Reggie Jackson PG, Detroit Pistons C Despite starting well shooting the ball, Reggie Jackson finished with 12 points and 7 assists on just 5-13 shooting. Opposing point guard Tony Parker was kept to just two points but dominated the game by making plays and finished with 12 assists. Jackson didn’t score a single point in the second half but to his credit did become a better facilitator in that stretch.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SG, Detroit Pistons C- After scoring 6 points in the first quarter, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope finished with 10 points, missing all four three-point attempts. He did work hard offensively when working around screens and getting into positions where he was able to hit a few nice jump shots.

Marcus Morris SF, Detroit Pistons B- Despite Leonard dominating the matchup, I was actually pretty happy with how Marcus Morris defended him. He regularly forced him into difficult shots but on this occasion he was simply able to make them. On the other end he finished with 10 points on 4-10 shooting including 1-3 from range.

Tobias Harris PF, Detroit Pistons B+ Tobias Harris was one of the few Pistons not to struggle offensively. He finished with 16 points on 7-12 shooting while missing his only three point attempt. He was a key contributor in the second half as the Pistons slowly ate into the big Spurs lead.

Andre Drummond C, Detroit Pistons D I really liked seeing the Pistons go to Andre Drummond to start the game on three straight possessions but unfortunately he was unable to take advantage going on to miss his first 8 attempts. He let his frustration affect his work rate and on a couple of occassions was slow to retreat on defense leading to easy points for the Spurs and in particular Dewayne Dedmon. He was dominated by Dedmon who finished with 17 points and 17 rebounds on an impressive 8-10 shooting. Drummond was a frustrated figure throughout this game even missing on two dunk attempts that would normally be easy buckets for someone of his talent and agility. Although he is improving on this aspect, it still is disappointing to see how early frustrations can lead him to drop his head and gets really down on himself. This in turn affects his energy and his work rate and that simply is unacceptable.

Stanley Johnson SF, Detroit Pistons D- Stanley Johnson was another Piston that seemed to let his on court struggles get the better of him. He finished with just 3 points in 14 minutes. During the pivotal second quarter stretch where the Spurs blew the game open, Johnson’s assignment Danny Green managed to hit three shots from downtown.

Aron Baynes C, Detroit Pistons Inc Aron Baynes left the game early after looking to roll his ankle. He did return but was kept to just 9 minutes. The Pistons will be hoping he is healthy for their next game. I thought he was strong in those 9 minutes and really lifted the energy when subbing in for Drummond.

Ish Smith PG, Detroit Pistons A Ish Smith finished with 15 points and 4 assists while shooting 6-9 from the field and making his only three point attempt. He managed to his multiple jump shots in this and looked confident doing so. He really lifted the pace when he entered the game and the Pistons looked quite good with him running the point. In just 19 minutes, this is as good as it gets for the back up point guard who is really starting to play well behind Reggie Jackson.

Jon Leuer PF, Detroit Pistons C Jon Leuer rebounded from a slow start to finish with 10 points on 4-9 shooting, missing his only three point attempt. Despite key opponent LaMarcus Aldridge finishing with 19 points and 11 rebounds, I thought he defended most attempts quite well. There were a couple of occasions when Aldridge was left open for mid range jump shots which is just money for someone of his ability. The one knock I have on Leuer in this was the couple of times he was unable to box out Aldridge who was able to secure offensive rebounds and put backs.

Stan Van Gundy Head Coach, Detroit Pistons C Despite all the talk before tip off, the Pistons came out sluggish and lacked energy. Against a team like the Spurs you simply can’t let them build and early lead. He only used the four subs in this one with Baynes managing less than ten minutes due to injury, so really just 3. I did like the way they were able to keep the game in reach without it being a blowout however a comeback was never likely after that disappointing finish to the second quarter.

