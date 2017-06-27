Detroit Red Wings Offer Ben Street New One-Year Deal

The Detroit Red Wings Have Re-Signed Center Ben Street to a One Year Contract Extension After Solid Season in the AHL.

The undrafted Ben Street has managed a pretty solid pro career and the Detroit Red Wings have re-signed him. Back in 2010-11 Street made his appearance for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins after joining the system as an undrafted free agent.

During that season Street saw 36 games and posted a solid 23 points. But blew those numbers away the following year when in 71 games he put up 57 points.

He made his NHL debut in 2012-13 playing six games for the Calgary Flames putting up a single point. He’d go on to play one more year with the Flames before joining the Colorado Avalanche, however, he only saw three games the rest of the season was spent with Lake Erie where he put up 39 points in 44 games.

Street would once again return to the Colorado organization in 2015-16 and after zero points in seven games Street went down to the San Antonio Rampage where he put up more than a point per game with 21 in 15 games.

But in 2016-17 he was once again on the move and this time landed in Detroit where he put up one point in six games and then 55 points with the Grand Rapids Griffins. He’s been mostly an AHL player with the occasional call-up. But with Detroit now going younger as well as a few other teams, he will most likely see around 10 games or more next season.

