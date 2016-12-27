Detroit Tigers: Is There a Role for Steven Moya in 2017?

The Detroit Tigers have an intriguing left-handed power bat on the way in Steven Moya. However, he is out of minor league options and his path to the majors still appears to be blocked by veterans.

Before the 2016 MLB playoffs were even over, Detroit Tigers General Manager Al Avila made headlines by suggesting that change may be on the way. The Tigers narrowly missed out on a playoff spot last season, and by the sound of things, many expected that they would indeed try to “shed payroll” and “get younger” this offseason.

So far, however, a fire sale has not commenced. With the exception of sending Cameron Maybin to the Los Angeles Angels, the great majority of the Tigers’ pricey veterans still remain. If no further moves are made, it will be interesting to see how it may impact youngsters such as Steven Moya.

After a monster 2014 campaign at Double-A Erie, Moya landed at the top of most Tigers prospect lists. Though he had a bit of a down year at Triple-A Toledo the following year, he was able to bounce back last season. In 2016, Moya hit .284/.310/.501 with 20 home runs for Toledo.

He also enjoyed a certain amount of success over 31 games at the big league level, hitting .255/.290/.500 with five home runs. Though he had a couple of miscues in the outfield, Moya showed the potential to provide a big left-handed power bat.

As it currently stands, the Tigers have an opening in center field, but Moya is a corner outfielder. Justin Upton and J.D. Martinez currently occupy left and right field, respectively.

At the end of the 2017 season, Upton can opt out of his contract, and barring an extension, Martinez will be a free agent. There have been plenty of trade rumors surrounding Martinez. To a lesser extent, Upton has been mentioned in trade rumors as well. For the time being, however, both players remain Tigers.

With the DH spot currently being held by Victor Martinez, there does not appear to be a position for Moya to play at the moment. Moya is also out of minor league options and would be subject to the waiver process should he not make the Tigers’ 25-man roster this coming spring.

While he could conceivably be a fourth outfielder and provide power of the bench, Moya will also face competition in that department as well. As Bless You Boys describes, Tyler Collins and Anthony Gose, who are also out of options, will be battling for a roster spots as well. Unlike Moya, Collins and Gose have the ability to help out in center field.

Now 25 years old, Moya deserves a chance to show what he can do at the major league level, whether in Detroit or elsewhere. It should be interesting to see what happens.

