Detroit Tigers, Red Wings owner Mike Ilitch dies at age 87

Mike Ilitch, co-founder of the Little Caesars Pizza franchise and owner of the Detroit Red Wings and Tigers, died Friday at the age 87, according to a family statement.

The self-made Detroit native, who had an estimated net worth of $6.1 billion in 2016, purchased the Red Wings in 1982 for $8 million, and the Wings went on to capture the Stanley Cup in 1997, 1998, 2002 and 2008. In 1992, Ilitch purchased the Tigers from Domino’s Pizza magnate Tom Monaghan for $85 million.

“My father was a once-in-a-generation entrepreneur, visionary and leader, setting the tone for our organization and our family,” Ilitch’s son Christopher, president and CEO of the family’s Ilitch Holdings Inc., said in a statement released by the company. “He made such a positive impact in the world of sports, in business and in the community, and we will remember him for his unwavering commitment to his employees, his passion for Detroit, his generosity to others and his devotion to his family and friends.”

Ilitch was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2003.

Hockey giant Mike Ilitch has passed away. Our heartfelt condolences to his family. He will be dearly missed. — USA Hockey (@usahockey) February 10, 2017