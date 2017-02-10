Detroit Tigers Top 25 Prospects: #2 Christin Stewart

Detroit Tigers minor league outfielder Christin Stewart recently finished the 2016 season at Double-A Erie. He ranks second on Motor City Bengals’ list of the top Detroit prospects.

Detroit Tigers fans haven’t seen a top outfield prospect come out of the team’s farm system in quite some time.

Following Cameron Maybin’s Major League debut in 2007, Detroit’s best young outfield prospect have been the likes of Austin Jackson, Avisail Garcia and Steven Moya

While Jackson largely lived up to expectations, Garcia and Moya haven’t had the easiest time adapting to the Major Leagues.

Armed with tremendous power, Moya only saw his first extended taste of Major League action last season.

The 25-year-old crushed five home runs, four doubles and a pair of triples in only 94 at-bats, but he also struck out 38 times while drawing just five walks.

Moya was once looked at as a future middle-of-the-order bat.

He could still develop into that, but Detroit has another outfielder coming through the ranks who could be an offensive catalyst.

One of two Tigers first round picks in 2015—the other being Beau Burrows— outfielder Christin Stewart isn’t far from the Major Leagues.

Career Stats

Following a 2015 season that saw Stewart collect 44 RBI, 41 runs scored and 30 extra-base hits in 71 games split between rookie ball and Single-A, the outfielder continued to climb the ladder in 2016.

The 23-year-old saw action in a career-high 128 games 2016, destroying baseballs along the way.

Stewart mashed 30 home runs to go along with 24 doubles during his time with Advanced-A Lakeland and Double-A Erie.

He also drove in 87 runs while chipping in with 77 runs scored, three stolen bases and a triple.

Despite only hitting .255 with 131 strikeouts, the prospect drew a healthy number of walks.

Displaying some encouraging plate discipline, Stewart racked up 86 free passes last season.

Those walks helped him turn in an excellent combined on-base percentage of .386 for the Flying Tigers and SeaWolves.

The walks are nothing new for the 23-year-old, who logged a .372 on-base percentage in his first season of professional baseball.

Potential Future Role With the Detroit Tigers

If the 2016 season taught us anything, it is that Miguel Cabrera isn’t slowing down any time soon.

While he’ll continue to turn in outstanding seasons, the slugger’s supporting cast could change.

J.D. Martinez is slated to hit free agency following the coming season, while Victor Martinez’ contract will come off the books after the 2018 campaign.

By that time, Christin Stewart may have already taken his place as a hitter in the heart of Detroit’s lineup.

The left-handed hitting outfielder should bring pop and plate discipline to the Motor City, things that could make him a mainstay with Detroit for years to come.

More from Motor City Bengals

This article originally appeared on

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!