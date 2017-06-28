The death of an electrical worker who fell to his death Wednesday morning at the construction site of Little Caesars Arena in Detroit is not believed to be “a construction-related accident,” the general contractor of the site said.

“After a review of the facts surrounding today’s tragic event, we have reached a preliminary conclusion that this event was not the result of a construction-related accident,” Barton Malow Co. Chief Executive Officer Ryan Maibach said in a statement, according to Detroit Free Press. “Additional information may become available as the Detroit Police Department concludes their investigation.”

MICHIGAN MOTHER PLEADS GUILTY TO HAVING SEX WITH TEENAGE BOYS

The death of construction worker Michael Morrison, 37, is being investigated as a possible suicide, according to FOX 2 Detroit.

Morrison was standing on the catwalk when he plunged 75 feet about 8 a.m., according to FOX 2. He went into cardiac arrest after the fall, fire officials said.

He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

FLINT AIRPORT ATTACK: MAN ACCUSED OF STABBING OFFICER DENIED BOND

Witnesses told FOX 2 that Morrison “seemed distressed.” Sources told the news outlet that the construction worker went up to the top level of Area A, which is not designated as a work area.

The electrical worker was reportedly not wearing fall protection gear at the time of the fall, Detroit Free Press reported.

Little Ceasars arena in downtown Detroit is slated to open in September. It will be home of the Detroit Red Wings.