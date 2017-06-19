Deuce Gruden Wins Gold At World Classic Powerlifting Championships

It was quite a Father’s Day present for Jon Gruden.

Jon’s son and head coach Jay Gruden’s nephew, Deuce Gruden, one of the Redskins’ assistant strength and conditioning coaches, put on quite the show at the IPF World Classic Powerlifting Championships Monday morning, when he won the gold medal in the junior 183-pound weight class.

The event was held in Belarus, and Jon was in attendance to see Deuce, whose full name in Jon David Gruden II, take first in the competition.

Jon Gruden’s son, Deuce, just won Gold at the IPF World Classic Powerlifting Championships.  ( Jon Gruden) pic.twitter.com/I8H9cihIeK — Neeta Sreekanth (@NeetaSreekanth) June 19, 2017

Deuce, 5-foot-5, 180 pounds, majored in biology at Lafayette, where he played running back from 2012-2015. He joined the Redsins last year as an intern and was promoted to an assistant for this season.

[embedded content]

“I took pride in trying to be as strong as I could,” Jon Gruden said in an L.A. Times feature. “I never got anywhere in the same zip code as this guy. His mother is a physical-fitness freak. Weightlifting to Deuce is like football to me.”

Deuce is now squatting 622 pounds with a 440-pound bench and a 666-pound dead lift.

“I fell in love with strength training in college,” Deuce told FOX 13’s Scott Smith. “Once I discovered power lifting it was like, game over. I have something to compete in after football.

“The last name is why I am where I am. It’s how I got in the door,” he said. “But my dad always said he’ll be able to get me in the door — it’s my job to stay in that lane.”