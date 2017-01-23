DEVELOPING: At least 1 dead after small plane crashes at Tucson airport

A small plane crashed at the Tucson International Airport in Arizona Monday, and officials confirmed it was deadly.

The cause of the crash and number of people dead were unclear. The aircraft was a private plane, airport spokeswoman Jessie Butler told Fox News.

There has been a fatal private aircraft crash at @TucsonAirport. Airport operations are continuing. — TucsonAirport (@TucsonAirport) January 23, 2017

The crash triggered a fire and massive cloud of black smoke. The Tucson Fire Department responded to help rescuers, Fox 10 reported.

The crash did not affect commercial flights, airport officials added.

“It was, just, boom,” witness Garry Rathore told KUTV. “It was flaming all around… It just dropped out of the sky.”

The plane was a twin-engine Beechcraft King Air 300, KTVK added.

