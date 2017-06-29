Devils re-sign goaltender Keith Kinkaid to 2-year contract

By news@wgmd.com -
18

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) The New Jersey Devils have re-signed backup goaltender Keith Kinkaid to a two-year contract.

General manager Ray Shero announced the deal late Thursday, noting that Kinkaid will get $1.2 million this season and $1.3 million in 2018-19.

The soon-to-be 28-year-old Kinkaid set career highs with 26 games played, 23 games started, and 713 saves. He was 8-13-3 with one shutout, a 2.64 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage.

Kinkaid also notched the first point of his career, assisting on Taylor Hall’s power-play goal on Feb. 19 against the New York Islanders. The former Union College star has spent all six of his professional seasons with the Devils’ organization.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR