DeVos rescinds Obama-era rules on campus sexual assault cases

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Friday rescinded Obama-era guidelines for investigating allegations of sexual assault on campus, replacing them with guidelines she said would help schools “treat all students fairly.”

DeVos, who has been highly critical of the Obama administration’s approach, had announced earlier this month she planned to replace the policy she describes as unfair.

“This interim guidance will help schools as they work to combat sexual misconduct and will treat all students fairly,” DeVos said in a statement Friday. “Schools must continue to confront these horrific crimes and behaviors head-on. There will be no more sweeping them under the rug. But the process also must be fair and impartial, giving everyone more confidence in its outcomes.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.