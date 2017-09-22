Dewey Beach commission to decide fate of town manager tonight

Dewey Beach town Commission will meet tonight to discuss the fallout from the allegations and independent investigation into town manager Marc Appelbaum. According to the agenda, after an executive session, the commission will consider three items: first, they will discuss and possibly vote to adopt recommendations of independent investigator regarding Appelbaum. Then they will consider and possibly vote to reimburse Appelbaum and Commissioner Mike Dunmeyer for costs related to the investigations. The meeting is scheduled for 5:00 PM at the Dewey Beach Lifesaving Station. This is the last meeting of the town commission before new commissioners are sworn into office on Saturday.