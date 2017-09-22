Dewey Beach Commissioners to Discuss Appelbaum Issue Tonight

The Dewey Beach Commissioners are scheduled to meet tonight and on the agenda the council will discuss and possibly vote to adopt the recommendations of the independent investigator regarding the Town Manager, Marc Appelbaum. They will also discuss and possibly vote to indemnify Appelbaum. Attorney Richard Cross has contacted the town in opposition of the scheduled actions and says that any action proposed or taken by the council will be subject to a challenge. Tonight’s meeting begins at 5pm

Letter from Attorney Richard Cross –