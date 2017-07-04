Dewey Beach Mayor responds to town’s most recent crisis

Dewey Beach Mayor Dale Cooke is speaking out about the recent allegations against Town Manager Marc Appelbaum. Yesterday Cooke sent a letter to property owners in the town, saying that even though some people accuse the town of not acting swiftly of forcefully enough, Cooke takes the accusations seriously and will “do what is proper and legal.” He also says that after holding two executive sessions on the matter, the town council allowed the town attorneys to hire the law firm Connelly Gallagher LLP. Cooke says that while there may be lots of rumor and innuendo throughout the investigation, ultimately, “everyone will be held accountable.”