Dewey Beach selects an investigator; employees approach Public Integrity Commission

Dewey Beach has announced their pick to conduct the independent investigation of town manager Marc Appelbaum and the allegations of unethical behavior. Commissioner Diane Hanson tells WGMD that Connelly Gallagher LLP is being retained to sort through the complaints. Attorney Max Walton will lead the investigation. Hanson says both Walton and the firm are experienced in various aspects of investigating private and public sector employees.

However, the attorney representing town employees, Rick Cross says he’s skeptical of the selection, as Walton has represented the Town and members of the Council, including Commissioner Hanson during the Ruddertowne litigation. Cross also says the firm is yet to be retained and the town council didn’t hold a vote at their last public meeting. He thinks the town is trying to give the appearance of addressing the scandal without actually doing anything. Meanwhile, two more people have come out against Appelbaum, local businesswoman Martha Sweeney and former clerk of the alderman court, Barbara Kyewski, bringing the total number of complainants to 15.

Cross is sending a formal complaint to the State of Delaware Public Integrity Commission today asking the state to review the matter since Dewey Beach does not have a properly staffed Board of Ethics as required by the town charter.