Dewey Beach town manager to stay on the job while under investigation

Dewey Beach town manager Marc Appelbaum will continue his regular duties while the town commissioners sort out the allegations of abuse and unethical actions brought by town employees. Commissioner Diane Hanson, who’s also been serving as acting Mayor while Dale Cooke is on vacation, released a statement yesterday saying that an independent investigation is necessary, and once the details are finalized it will be made public. Town employees wanted Appelbaum to at the very least be suspended with pay during the investigation, but Appelbaum will remain in his post in the meantime. However, the town employees who signed the letter, including the chief of police, beach patrol captain, and building official, will now report to the assistant town manager Jim Dedes.

Dewey Beach has yet to decide who will investigate the allegations. According to a statement released by Hanson, details of the investigation would be made public once the “mechanics” are “formalized.” When asked if there was a Board of Ethics as required by the town charter, and if they would be heading up the investigation, Hanson told WGMD that the State Board of Ethics covers the need for the town, but she does not believe these allegations should be looked into by that board.