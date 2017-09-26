Dewey Commissioners Rethink Indemnification of Town Manager

After Dewey Beach commissioners voted on Friday to indemnify town manager Marc Appelbaum, attorney for the employees, Richard Cross says a motion for a temporary restraining order has been filed to stop any indemnification payments while the matter is decided by the courts. Just 90 minutes before a meeting scheduled for today was to begin, the Town has agreed to withhold any payments. The town’s independent investigator did find that Appelbaum committed multiple acts of sexual harassment, misconduct and more. When the commissioners approved indemnification, they were in violation of the Town Code that requires them to recuse itself from voting when they are parties to the same litigation.