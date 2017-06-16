Dewey Town Manager Charged by Town Employees with Sexual Harassment and More

Dewey Beach employees want Town Manager Marc Appelbaum removed from his position immediately. A group of employees has sent a letter to the town commissioners charging Appelbaum of sexual harassment, misconduct, abusive conduct and lack of professionalism, racial discrimination and a host of other allegations. The letter, which is signed by numerous members of the Dewey Beach Police as well as the Captain of the Beach Patrol and the town Building Inspector on the behalf of the town’s employees, also cites the city commissioners as equally liable for ignoring the complaints that have been made to them and sanctioning the abusive and illegal conduct and policies of Appelbaum. They have also threatened legal action if immediate action isn’t taken to remove Appelbaum from his position as Town Manager.

Click here to read the complaint