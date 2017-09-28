DexCom and Rite Aid tumble while Abbott and AbbVie rise

NEW YORK – Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:
Continue Reading Below
Abbott Laboratories, up $1.49 to $53.64
Regulators approved Abbott’s new blood glucose monitoring system.
Hain Celestial Group Inc., up 28 cents to $40.71
The tea and seasonings company ended a dispute with an investor by naming six new directors to its board.
McCormick & Co., up $5.20 to $101.65
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
The spice maker raised its annual forecasts after its quarterly results surpassed Wall Street estimates.
DexCom Inc., down $22.03 to $45.44
Investors see Abbott’s blood glucose monitoring system, FreeStyle Libre Flash, as a major threat to DexCom’s revenue.
Rite Aid Corp., down 25 cents to $2.03
The drug store chain’s sales fell short of analyst estimates in the second quarter.
Pier 1 Imports Inc., down 30 cents to $4.20
The home decor company gave disappointing forecasts, partly because of the effects of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.
AbbVie Inc., up $4.21 to $88.96
The drugmaker settled a patent dispute with Amgen, which won’t sell a drug similar to AbbVie’s Humira in the U.S. until 2023.
ConAgra Brands Inc., up 61 cents to $33.95
The maker of Chef Boyardee and other packaged foods had a better first quarter than analysts anticipated.