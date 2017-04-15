Dexter Fowler on Jackie Robinson: “As an African American, you look up to guys like that. That’s one of the first things we learned when we started playing baseball.”

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos Allen after stopping 51 of 52 shots: ‘They’re gonna keep coming’ Edmundson on Allen in net: ’50-something saves, that’s pretty remarkable’ Yeo on Blues’ win over Wild: ‘We know we have to be better next game’ Edmundson on Blues game-winner: ‘Luckily, it popped out to me’ Cards’ Leake on his superb start vs. Nats Piscotty says Leake ‘was in the zone,’ but he wasn’t bad, either More FOX Sports Midwest Videos