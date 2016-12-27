Dez Bryant says the he was really nervous when the Cowboys called his pass attempt

Dez Bryant’s first NFL pass attempt was perfect — a 10-yard completion to tight end Jason Witten on a fake reverse. The trick play on Monday night gave the Cowbyos a 35-21 lead late in the third quarter against the Detroit Lions and put the game out of reach.

The 28-year-old receiver told reporters that the last time they had practiced the play, he actually didn’t complete the pass and thought the play might get scrapped. That’s why he wasn’t expecting offensive coordinator Scott Linehan to dial it up.

“I was like ‘What?’ – that’s what I’m thinking in my head,” Bryant said of hearing the call. “There was cuss words going everywhere.”

“I was really nervous. Now, when we executed the play, I was like ‘Yes, that’s what I’m talking about.’ I hit ‘em with the Steph Curry – I threw the ball, I kind of looked and I turned around because I knew it was completed.”

Bryant was especially thrilled because he got to hit Witten on the touchdown. “That’s one of those moments that’s going to forever be with me” Bryant said.

Dez wasn’t expecting the call but between that score and the “Bloated Tebow Pass,” defenders are officially on notice near the goal line.