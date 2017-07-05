Dhiego Lima and Jesse Taylor talk to Megan Olivi about their upcoming fight.
More The Ultimate Fighter Videos
Cody Garbrandt gives us details of his back rehab and his fight with T.J. Dillashaw | TUF TALK
Just now
Dhiego Lima and Jesse Taylor preview their fight | TUF TALK
Just now
Fight Replay: Jesse Taylor vs. James Krause | THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER
15 mins ago
James Krause’s friends start World War III at the house | THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER
15 mins ago
Ramsey Nijem and Gilbert Smith nearly come to blows | THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER
6 days ago
James Krause gets sick and tired of people asking about his eye | THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER
6 days ago