DHS calls for new airline security measures

The Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday called for new airline security measures, including increased screening, for flights into the U.S. from around the world.

“We send a clear message that inaction is not an option,” DHS Secretary John Kelly said in Washington.

U.S. officials briefed on the plans told Fox News that the DHS will push for the measures on domestic and foreign carriers coming into the U.S. from all 280 ports of departure across 105 countries. Officials said the changes will be “seen and unseen” and will include increased explosive screening as well as a beefed-up security posture across the board.

“The idea is to raise the bar on global airline security,” a senior DHS official said.

The department will need cooperation from airlines, since the DHS does not have jurisdiction over airports in foreign countries.

DHS officials said that if the measures are not fully implemented, they could potentially pursue additional steps. This could include banning electronic electronic devices larger than a phone — the so-called “laptop ban” which was being discussed and already is in place at 10 airports overseas.

Officials are operating off a deadline, but did not want to publicly give a precise date — saying they’d rather not give the “bad guys a timeline.”

