DHS reportedly projects US-Mexico border wall will cost $21.6B

The proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall will reportedly cost at least $21.6 billion and take more than three years to finish, according to Homeland Security.

Reuters reported Thursday, citing an internal Homeland Security report, that estimated costs were expected to be presented to DHS Secretary John Kelly in the coming days.

The border wall was President Donald Trump’s key campaign promise and his insistence that Mexico would pay for it was extremely popular, sparking enthusiastic cheers at his raucous rallies.

Though Trump has insisted Mexico will pay the U.S. back, American taxpayers are expected to foot the bill, starting with the existing money in the Department of Homeland Security account that amounts to a small down payment. Then it’s up to the Republican-led Congress to come up with possibly billions of dollars more, cutting money for other domestic programs to finance the wall.

Estimates from a 2009 Government Accountability Office analysis put the cost at $6.5 million per mile for pedestrian fencing and $1.8 million per mile for vehicular blockades. An actual concrete or brick wall would cost loads more money.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said last month in an interview with MSNBC that the project could cost $8 billion to $14 billion. Trump had previously said the wall could cost $12 billion. Homeland Security’s report would nearly double those initial estimates.

According to Reuters, the report lays out a three-pronged approach to get the wall completed. The phases include the construction of fences and walls covering more than 1,200 miles and finishing by the end of 2020.

The report set to be presented to Kelly is the final step before asking for taxpayer money to jumpstart construction. Homeland Security projects it would get funding from Congress by April or May.

The report said the first phase would cover 26 miles near San Diego, El Paso, Texas and a part the Rio Grande Valley in Texas. The second phase would cover 151 miles in and around the Rio Grande Valley, Laredo, Texas, Tucson, Ariz., Big Bend, Texas and El Paso. The final phase would cover the remaining 1,080 miles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

