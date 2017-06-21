Di Maria agrees deal in Spain over tax fraud

Angel Di Maria has agreed a deal with Spain’s state prosecutor in which the former Real Madrid forward admits two counts of tax fraud of almost €1.3 million euros ($1.4 million) in exchange for a lighter sentence.

In a document reviewed by The Associated Press on Wednesday, Di Maria’s lawyer accepted the two counts, which relate to fraud committed in 2012 and 2013. The prosecutor recommends a sentence of 16 months and a fine of nearly €800,000 ($890,000).

Di Maria, who currently plays for French club Paris Saint-Germain, will likely not serve any prison time because sentences of less than two years for first-time offenders are usually suspended.

The deal will have to be ratified by a judge when the case goes to court.

The case involves income the Argentina forward made from image rights, not from his salary paid by Real Madrid.