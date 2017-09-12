Diane Kruger, Norman Reedus kiss at US Open

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus only had eyes (and lips) for each other at the U.S. Open.

The 41-year-old actress was spotted packing on the PDA with the 48-year-old “Walking Dead” star during a rare public appearance at the Grey Goose Suite during the tennis singles final in New York City Sunday.

People Magazine reported earlier this year the couple met while filming the 2015 movie “Sky.” The movie tells the story of Romy (Kruger), who leaves behind her husband and finds romance with Diego (Reedus).

“I didn’t know [Reedus] before the film,” Kruger told the celebrity news magazine at the time. “We share a lot of intimate scenes. I was really nervous about meeting him and not being able to have a drink with him, or talk with him.”

Reedus was impressed with Kruger, saying, “She’s a dream.”

Kruger and her former longtime boyfriend, fellow actor and former “Dawson’s Creek” star Joshua Jackson, split in June 2016 after 10 years together. She was first spotted with Reedus on Valentine’s Day this year. However, the couple didn’t make their relationship public until a month later.

Reedus shares a 17-year-old son with Danish supermodel Helena Christensen.