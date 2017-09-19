Did Badgers really impress AP top-25 voters?

By Dave Heller -
Voter Week 4 Week 3 Week 2 Garland Gillen, WVUE-TV New Orleans 6 6 7 Rob Long, WJFK-FM Washington, D.C. 6 7 7 Tony Parks, KZNS Salt Lake City 6 6 6 Brent Axe, Syracuse Media Group 7 8 6 John Adams, Knoxville News Sentinel 7 8 9 John Clay, Lexington Herald-Leader 7 7 8 Lauren Brownlow, WRAL Baltimore 7 7 8 Rick Wright, Albuquerque Journal 7 8 9 Ross Dellenger, The Advocate, Baton Rouge 7 8 6 Scott Wolf, Los Angeles Daily News 7 8 9 Steve Batterson, Quad City Times 7 7 9 Adam Jude, Seattle Times 8 8 8 Adam Zucker, CBS Sports Network 8 9 14 Bob Asmussen, Champaign News-Gazette 8 8 9 Chris Murray, Reno Gazette-Journal 8 8 9 Dave Foster, WZTV Nashville 8 8 9 Jason Galloway, Wisconsin State Journal 8 9 9 Kellis Robinett, Wichita Eagle 8 11 12 Kirk Bohls, Austin American-Statesman 8 7 3 Lauren Shute, SEC Country 8 9 8 Matt Charboneau, The Detroit News 8 10 10 Parrish Alford, Tupelo Daily Journal 8 8 8 Pat Caputo, Oakland Press 8 17 17 Robert Cessna, Bryan-College Station Eagle 8 8 10 Sam McKewon, Omaha World-Herald 8 9 8 Aaron Suttles, Tuscaloosa News 9 9 8 Andy Greder, St. Paul Pioneer Press 9 9 10 Ed Daigneault, Republican-American 9 9 9 Eric Hansen, South Bend Tribune 9 10 11 Jeff Miller, Orange County Register 9 9 11 Jon Wilner, San Jose Mercury News 9 8 3 Jonny Miller, WBZ Boston 9 10 12 Matt McCoy, WTVN-AM Columbus 9 9 11 Mitch Vingle, Charleston Gazette-Mail 9 7 8 Pat Dooley, Gainesville Sun 9 10 16 Robert Gagliardi, Laramie Boomerang 9 9 10 Soren Petro, WHB Kansas City 9 9 9 Chuck Carlton, Dallas Morning News 10 12 14 Dave Rearson, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 10 11 7 Grace Raynor, The Post and Courier 10 10 9 Jerry DiPaola, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review 10 12 12 Keith Sargeant, NJ.com 10 8 10 Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald 10 10 11 Rece Davis, ESPN 10 11 13 Scott Hamilton, Winston-Salem Journal 10 10 10 Terry Hutchens, CNHI Sports Indiana 10 9 7 Bill Landis, Cleveland Plain Dealer 11 11 10 Bret Bloomquist, El Paso Times 11 11 11 Brian Howell, Daily Camera 11 12 12 David Briggs, Toledo Blade 11 12 11 Gary Horowitz, Statesman Journal 11 12 12 Jason Butt, Macon Telegraph 11 12 13 Matt Brown, Sports On Earth 11 13 15 Sammy Batten, Fayettesville Observer 11 12 13 Tom Murphy, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette 11 12 12 Andy Bitter, Roanoke Times 12 13 11 Dave Southern, Idaho Statesman 12 14 13 Matt Baker, Tampa Bay Times 12 14 13 Michael Lev, Arizona Daily Star 12 13 15 Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman 12 12 8 Safid Deen, Orlando Sentinel 12 9 8

