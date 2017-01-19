Did ESPN announcer make racist comment about Venus Williams?

By FOX News -
Did he say “gorilla” or “guerilla”?

ESPN announcer Doug Adler came under fire on social media for a comment he made about Venus Williams during her second-round Australian Open match against Stefanie Voegele on Tuesday.

Adler’s comment was captured by Twitter users who shared video of his commentary during the match. He can be heard narrating, “She misses a first serve and Venus is all over her. You see Venus move in (and) put the gorilla effect on. Charging.”

The Twitterverse was quick to respond to Adler’s choice of words.

However, some social media users defended Adler, saying the comments were taken out of context and that Adler meant “guerilla.”

ESPN did not immediately return FOX411’s request for comment.
 

