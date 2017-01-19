Did ESPN announcer make racist comment about Venus Williams?

Did he say “gorilla” or “guerilla”?

ESPN announcer Doug Adler came under fire on social media for a comment he made about Venus Williams during her second-round Australian Open match against Stefanie Voegele on Tuesday.

Adler’s comment was captured by Twitter users who shared video of his commentary during the match. He can be heard narrating, “She misses a first serve and Venus is all over her. You see Venus move in (and) put the gorilla effect on. Charging.”

The Twitterverse was quick to respond to Adler’s choice of words.

Doug Adler needs to apologize to Venus and fired from @ESPN. Under no circumstances do you make an analogy of a gorilla to a woman of color — Shanna 🍍 (@PinaCocoblog) January 18, 2017

@espn ESPN commentator Doug Adler should be fired NOW for comparing Venus Williams to a gorilla. Period. — Heidi618 (@HereinOhio) January 19, 2017

@ESPN needs to sack Doug Adler. Cannot be making comments like that about one of the greatest athletes in this day and age. — James Phillips (@thegreatswerve) January 19, 2017

However, some social media users defended Adler, saying the comments were taken out of context and that Adler meant “guerilla.”

Can’t see the problem with these Doug Adler comments. He didnt ‘compare’ her to a gorilla. PC world gone mad. #Storminateacup @ESPNTennis — Jimbo Byrne (@JimboByrne1) January 19, 2017

Doug Adler is a great & hard working #tennis announcer & journalist. Guerilla warfare comment in no way racist #AusOpen https://t.co/Ryjm0o7Oeq — Crackbillionair (@crackbillionair) January 19, 2017

ESPN did not immediately return FOX411’s request for comment.

