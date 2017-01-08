Did John Cena Just Tease Kenny Omega to WWE? (Photo)

John Cena is back at it with his Instagram account, this time posting a cryptic photo of Kenny Omega.

John Cena has a knack for being cryptic with his Instagram account. He only posts pictures on there with captions at the bottom. This has been done to tease things coming for WWE, hyping up a show, or Cena just trying to show off a comedic side that can’t be seen on the PG programming.

Well, the Face That Runs the Place is back with his latest Instagram photo that will have WWE fans talking. He posted a captionless picture of wrestling star Kenny Omega, who recently announced that he would be “stepping away” from Japan.

Cena posting a photo of Omega could mean nothing, and just be a way of toying with the fans that think he will join WWE. However, in 2016, the Leader of the Cenation did the same thing when rumors of AJ Styles coming to Vince McMahon’s company came about. Of course, this turned out to be true as Styles made his debut in the Royal Rumble match just three weeks after wrestling at New Japan’s Wrestle Kingdom 10 event.

Coincidentally, the Omega to WWE speculation comes just days after Wrestle Kingdom 11, which saw his main event match receive an astounding six stars from wrestling insider Dave Meltzer.

So, is John Cena on to something here? It’s difficult to know after Omega took a few jabs at WWE following his Wrestle Kingdom 11 match in an interview with Sports Illustrated. Was this just a way to stir the pot before arriving back in the United States? Or are these truthful comments, meaning Omega is staying with NJPW and going elsewhere?

Similar to this time last year, the NJPW stars to WWE hype train is beginning yet again. Will things come to fruition for a second consecutive month of January, though?

