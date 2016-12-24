Did Kylie get a boob job?

47.2 F
Did Kylie Jenner get some work done?

That’s what the Twitterverse wants to know after the reality star/lipstick mogul/calendar girl posted pics of herself with a noticeably fuller figure.

☺️☺️

Birthday Bae

In the past Jenner has denied any augmentation, instead giving credit to her bra.

Jenner has also variously denied having lip injections, chin surgery, and kneecap contouring.

(That last one is a joke. Kneecap contouring is not a thing. That we know of.)

Others posit that Jenner is trying to look like her more famous (for now) big sister, Kim Kardashian.

Kardashian has been laying a little low since her robbery scare in Paris a couple months back.

