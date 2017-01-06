Did NY cops take a selfie in front of a burning home?

A pair of Long Island cops apparently saw a house fire as a good photo op — posing for a selfie in front of the raging inferno, according to a new report.

The two unnamed officers were caught on video apparently snapping a selfie in front of the burning home in Uniondale on Thursday, NBC New York reported.

“The contents of this video are very concerning to the department and are currently under investigation,” the Nassau County Police Department said in a statement to the network.

“If these officers are found to be in violation of any department rules and regulations, they will be appropriately disciplined.”

Although no one was injured in the fire, the blaze destroyed the home.

