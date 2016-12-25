This is either a case of incredibly amazing timing or Russell Westbrook trolling everyone and everything on this entire planet.

Shortly after Kyrie Irving and the Cleveland Cavaliers knocked off Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day, the Oklahoma City Thunder shared the following video on their various social media accounts:

First try! Russell Westbrook warms up on Christmas Day. RT to #NBAVote for Russ for #AllStar. pic.twitter.com/5bqpbzkaQX — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) December 25, 2016

At first glance, it’s nothing out of the ordinary: just a team promoting one of its players as an All-Star candidate and sharing a little pregame warm-up video. But if you turn your speakers on and crank the volume while watching that video, you’ll probably notice Westbrook yelling something at the very end — something that sounds an awful lot like, “Thank you, Kyrie!”

We can’t confirm that Westbrook watched the end of Warriors-Cavaliers, and we can’t confirm that he’s in fact reacting to the defeat of one of his former teammates. Heck, with Westbrook, he might be meta-trolling, knowing that we’d all lose our minds at this video.

And if so? Mission accomplished, Russ.