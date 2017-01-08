Did The Atlanta Braves Just Unintentionally…or Intentionally…Start A War With Rival?

Braves Send Hidden Message?

Yesterday was National Bobblehead Day and the Atlanta Braves announced their 2017 give-a-way lineup. On social media, the Braves told fans that they’ll have five different games throughout the season of which they’ve been giving away a new bobblehead. One date and bobblehead is sticking out to a few people.

The five players that will have their own bobblehead in 2017 are Dansby Swanson, Ender Inciarte, Freddie Freeman, Bartolo Colon and Matt Kemp.

If you’re planning a trip down to the new SunTrust Park, pay attention to these dates below if you’re interested in collecting the new bobbleheads.

Ender Inciarte, May 19 vs. the Nationals

Bartolo Colon, June 9 vs. the Mets

Dansby Swanson, June 16 vs. the Marlins

Matt Kemp, July 14 vs. the Diamondbacks

Freddie Freeman, Aug. 25 vs. the Rockies

The date I’m looking at is that June 9th Friday night game against the New York Mets.

As you’re probably aware by now, the Braves signed the 43-year-old (will be 44 in 2017) to a one-year deal worth $12.5 million for the 2017 season. Colon played his previous three seasons with the Mets and they were hoping to resign him, but with that Braves offer the money became a concern for New York.

Colon’s contracts with the Mets were $9 million in 2014, $11 million in 2015 and $7.5 million in 2016. With the Mets trying to find ways to resign Yoenis Cespedes, every penny was a concern.

So the Braves didn’t technically steal Bartolo away from their rival, but one could see it that way if they choose to.

Now that we look at the bobblehead schedule, we see the Colon bobblehead just happen to find it’s way right to the date with the New York Mets.

Someone else saw this and thought twice about it…

Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard…who has become a must follow on social media this offseason even being a member of our rivals…noticed this special bobblehead night for Bartolo.

Vs. Mets? Feels like something my inner Liam Neeson should take care of. “I have very particular set of skills” 🔥⚡️🔨https://t.co/ukCTlJOmPA — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) January 8, 2017

Lol…is this a rub in the Mets faces? I’ll let you make your own assessment of this. Or were the Braves saying “hey, it’s a great way to give enlightenment to the career of Bartolo with the team he spent his final year with (probably) and where he spent three of his final years.”?

Could this spark the rivalry back with the Mets and Braves? It does seem like the Mets and Braves could run the NL East for a while in the near future.

Wouldn’t it be great to have a Colon versus Syndergaard on June 9th?

