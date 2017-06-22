Randy Moss and Ahmad Rashad are the two newest members of the Minnesota Vikings’ ring of honor.

More FOX Sports North Videos WATCH: Twins’ Vargas crushes 483-foot home run Digital Extra: Top pitching performances from Twins position players Timberwolves draft profile: Trade the pick Timberwolves draft profile: Trade the pick Twins Final Pitch: Minnesota swept in four-game series with Indians WATCH: Twins’ Gibson makes arguably best outing of the year More FOX Sports North Videos