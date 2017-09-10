Director Maoz defends films from Israeli critics

Israeli director Samuel Maoz has defended his Venice Film Festival prize-winner “Foxtrot” after criticism from some in his homeland.

Maoz’s film, a compelling study of trauma and grief, won the festival’s second-place Grand Jury Prize on Saturday.

Some in Israel have condemned the film because it is critical of the Israeli army, the country’s most respected institution. But Maoz says no society can flourish when “critics are considered to be traitors.”

He told reporters: “If I criticize the place I live, I do it because I worry. I do it because I want to protect it. I do it from love.”